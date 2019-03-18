ZTE has come up with some interesting alternatives to the notch.

The company, which is quickly becoming known for its innovative phones, including the recent Axon 10 Pro 5G and Blade V10 devices that were unveiled at MWC 2019, has more up its sleeve for this year, with two new devices now leaking out. They're certainly wild-looking, to say the least.

Listings for a ZTE Axon S and ZTE Axon V showed up on the iF World Design Guide website (first spotted by Notebook Italia). These phones have ditched the controversial display notch, in favour of two radical design ideas. The ZTE’s Axon S, for instance, is a horizontal slider - and all the cameras (two front-facing sensors and three rear sensors) on found on the slider itself, allowing for a a full-screen front and uninterrupted rear.

The front of the slider might also be a touch-sensitive area. Other details gleaned from the leak by web sleuths include references to a 48-megapixel main camera, a 19-megapixel secondary camera, 5X optical zoom, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 5G signal indicator.

As for the ZTE Axon V, it's another full-screen device, but it's no slider. Instead, it has a “notch” that protrudes from the phone’s body. It holds what may be a selfie camera and 3D sensor. We can't help but wonder if this will make the phone more susceptible to damage.

The listings on the iF World Design Guide website didn't indicated if these two phones would launch soon. But we'll keep you posted.