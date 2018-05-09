ZTE shut down all major operations in aftermath of US ban
- ZTE isn't doing so well these days
ZTE announced it has shut down operations and closed its online store following a US ban against it.
ZTE is one of China's largest tech companies, and yet, it's ceased all "major operating activities," according to a new public filing. As a result, some of the company's products, including smartphones, have been taken offline. This move comes in the aftermath of a US ban placed on the company. Last month, the US Commerce Department blocked US firms from selling parts or providing services to ZTE until 2025.
ZTE was accused of violating US sanctions on North Korea and Iran, as well as lying to US officials. ZTE immediately responded to the accusation, denying it did not take corrective action, and said it's been "severely impacted" by the ban. Talk of a trade war between the US and China is now at an all-time high, and even the UK government is getting involved, having warned UK telcos not to use ZTE equipment.
In April, the UK’s National Cybersecurity Centre wrote to UK telcos, claiming that using network equipment manufactured by ZTE would negatively impact the UK’s national security. Now, in a new filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange, where ZTE shares are traded, the Chinese company revealed it has begun to feel the effects of these decisions, though it still has enough cash to fulfill its "commercial obligations".
We've contacted ZTE for a comment and will update if we learn more.
- Nokia 6 review: Affordable mid-ranger is on fighting form
- Samsung to unleash four new Galaxy J-series phones with 18.5:9 Infinity Displays
- The best Moto G6 deals and pre-order price: What do the G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play cost SIM-free?
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date and news: The latest OnePlus will be with us this month
- Android P beta: How to activate and use the gesture navigation
- ZTE shut down all major operations in aftermath of US ban
- This Black Dot message will cause your iPhone to crash
- BlackBerry KeyTwo specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- iOS 11.4 to introduce USB Restricted Mode: disables Lightning port after 7 days
- Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
Comments