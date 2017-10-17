ZTE Axon M is a dual-screen flip phone you might actually want

ZTE has a new device, and it's, um, interesting.

Called the ZTE Axon M, it's basically a flip phone. But not the type some of you may you remember from the early 2000s. It's a full-featured Android smartphone with two full-size displays, which are connected by a hinge, making the Axon M a modern-day flip phone. The front screen is a 5.2-inch (1080p) display, as is the panel on the back, which can flip forward in order to sit next to the main display.

The result is a tablet-sized device that sort of looks like two regular smartphones sitting next to each other, only the home screen and apps can expand across both displays. The result is a larger area to worth with and swipe around on, whether you want to do that or run two different apps at once, with one each panel, or prop up the device in a tent shape and mirror the displays to show the same content.

Why would you do that? So two people, sitting on either side of the Axom M, can view the same stuff. You can stream video on both screens at the same time and switch the audio between them. You can also keep the second screen folded back so the phone can be used like normal. The whole thing runs last year’s Snapdragon 821 with 4GB of RAM, which helps power Android’s split-screen and multitasking features.

All in all, there are four multitasking modes: Dual mode, so you can watch something on one screen, and do something on the other; Extended mode, which lets you watch or play around on a larger screen; Mirror mode, where you can fold the device for easy viewing from two separate sides; and Traditional mode, which gives you a typical everyday smartphone that is easy to use and hold in one hand.

You'll also find specs like Gorilla Glass 5 on each display, a 20-megapixel camera, and a 3,180mAh battery, which ZTE said is designed to provide a full day’s use between charges. Now, for the meh news: ZTE Axon M is 12.1mm thick and weighs 230 grams. Keep in mind the new Google Pixel 2 with its single 5-inch screen is 7.8mm thick and weighs 143 grams. Plus, the Axo M has limited availability at launch.

ZTE is bringing Axon M to AT&T in the US and Docomo in Japan. It should be available before the end of the year. There's no word yet on pricing or UK availability. We'll update when we know more.