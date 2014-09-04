ZTE announces Blade Vec 3G, Blade Vec 4G and ZTE Kis 3 MAX smartphones, all under €230

ZTE has announced three new smartphones during its press conference at IFA 2014 in Berlin comprising the ZTE Blade Vec in 3G and 4G models as well as the ZTE Kis 3 MAX.

The ZTE Blade Vec 3G model will support dual-SIM and will be heading for Germany to begin, while the ZTE Blade Vec 4G model will be available in Germany, Sweden, Belgium, France, Romania, Turkey, Norway and Slovakia. No mention of the UK for either of these models, and the company said they would be unlikely to come to the US.

Both the ZTE Blade Vec 3G and 4G models come with a 5-inch 1280 x 720 pixel resolution display, Android 4.4 KitKat and a 2300mAh battery, along with the usual GPS, accelerometer and proximity sensors.

They are both 7.8mm slim and they both come with textured fibre glass on the rear but the 4G model is a couple of millimetres bigger in terms of the rest of its footprint. They also both offer 1GB of RAM support, which isn't much these days.

There are a couple of differences in the rest of the specs with the 3G model featuring a quad-core 1.3GHz processor, 8GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD, along with an 8-megapixel auto focus rear snapper with LED flash and a 5-megapixel front camera.

The 4G model has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor under its hood, 16GB of storage that is also expandable via microSD and users can opt for either an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1-megapixel front snapper, or a 13-megapixel rear camera with 2-megapixel front camera.

In addition to these two smartphones, ZTE also introduced the ZTE Kis 3 MAX Dual-SIM smartphone that will be available in the UK, Germany, Greece and Bulgaria for under €100.

The specs aren't up to much though with a 4.5-inch FWVGA display, dual-core 1.3GHz chipset, 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage, as well as an 1850mAh battery.

You'll also find a 5-megapixel rear snapper, 2-megaixel front snapper, Android 4.4 KitKat and it measures 132 x 66 x 9.1mm. It's saving grace is that it will let you customise the "hard key" functions and there is a feature to allow you to help you protect your data if your phone is stolen.

The ZTE Blade Vec 4G will cost €229, while the ZTE Blade Vec 3G will set you back €179 and the ZTE Kis 3 MAX will cost €99.