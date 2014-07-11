  ZTE Nubia N7 smartphone with 535ppi screen and Snapdragon 801 announced

ZTE has announced a new flagship smartphone with specs to make your eyes water. The LG G3 had better watch its button-clad back.

The ZTE Nubia N7 has an impressive 535ppi screen thanks to its 2560 x 1440 resolution on the 5.5-inch display. But it’s not just about looks, even though that bezel-minimal front looks great, it has power too.

The Nubia N7 runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 quad-core processor clocked at 2.5GHz which is backed by 2GB of RAM. It also comes with 32GB storage and has a 13-megapixel camera.

But that's not all ZTE has announced with a Nubia N7 Max and Mini also. But they're not like they sound. The Max is actually lower resolution at 1920 x 1080 with all the other specs the same. The Mini has a 5-inch 1920 x 1080 display, 2GHz Snapdragon 801 processor and 16GB storage.

International release dates haven't been announced but the ZTE Nubia N7 is expected to sell for around $550, with the N7 Max at $320 and the N7 Mini at $240.

