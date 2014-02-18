  ZTE to unveil 6-inch Grand Memo II LTE and Open C Firefox OS phones at MWC next week

Mobile World Congress is mere days away and Chinese manufacturer ZTE is letting the handsets out of the bag early. The company has revealed it will unveil a 6-inch Android smartphone and a Firefox OS handset at MWC next week.

ZTE is also rumoured to show off a Tizen OS phone called Geek, but that's not official.

What the company has teased is that it will reveal:"the ultra slim Grand Memo II LTE with its 6-inch screen" and also "the ZTE Open C in partnership with Mozilla and Telefonica", according to Adam Zeng, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices.

ZTE should also reveal its latest version 2.3 MiFavor UI for its Android handsets.

Other interesting products we're hoping to see are the ZTE Projector Hotspot, which combines mini projectors with a Wi-Fi hotspot, and the ZTE Grand Smart Watch.

We'll be at MWC in Barcelona from Sunday 23 February to bring you all the coverage.