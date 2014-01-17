  ZTE Blade Q Mini launches in UK exclusively on Virgin Media for only £60

ZTE has announced its Blade Q Mini smartphone will be on sale in the UK from today as a Virgin Media exclusive.

The handset is a mid-range smartphone offering a 4-inch 480 x 800 resolution (233ppi) IPS display, 1.3GHz dual-core processor and 1GB of RAM, 5-megapixel autofocus camera, 4GB storage up to 32GB with microSD, Android 4.2 Jelly Bean OS, and a 1500mAh battery.

The ZTE Blade Q Mini will be sold exclusively on the Virgin Media network. ZTE has not said if other networks will sell the handset in future or if there will be an offline version available. What's certain is that pricing will be excellent with this handset aimed at those hoping to buy an affordable smartphone with mid-range specs.

Argos and Sainsbury's are selling the ZTE Blade Q Mini for £60. Argos should have it first. It will be locked to the Virgin Media network.