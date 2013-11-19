  ZTE launches Nubia Z5S and Z5s mini smartphones

Chinese OEM manufacturer ZTE has just announced its new range of smartphones. The ZTE Nubia 5S and Nubia Z5S mini are mid to high-end handsets which will be released in China first before being unleashed on the rest of the world.

The ZTE Nubia Z5S will come with a 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 CPU backed by 2G of RAM and 16 or 32GB storage. The 5-inch screen will manage a hefty 1920 x 1080 resolution which is ideal for showing off the 4K UHD video recording of which the handset is capable.

There’s a plentiful 2300mAh battery crammed into the 7.6mm thin, 126g smartphone. There will be a 13-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel snapper on the front. It even supports Dolby DTS, has an infrared controller and supports 4G LTE and ac Wi-Fi. It will come running Android 4.2.2.

The ZTE Nubia Z5S mini is also 7.6mm thin but weighs 120g thanks to its smaller 4.7-inch, 720p screeen. Inside you get a 1.7GHz Snapdragon 600 with 2GB of RAM, a 13-megapixel camera and Android 4.2.2.

The 16GB 3G ZTE Nubia Z5S will cost 1999 yuan (£203) and the 32GB LTE version will go for 3456 yuan .

The 3G 16GB ZTE Nubia Z5S mini will cost 1499 yuan and the 3sGB LTE model will cost 2345 yuan.