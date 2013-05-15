ZTE Grand X2 In: 4.5-inch Intel Android offers 24fps shooting
The ZTE Grand X2 In is the Chinese company's latest Intel-powered Android handset, landing with a claim of 24fps shooting from the camera, with no shutter lag.
Intel doesn't power a huge number of devices, the best known probably being the Motorola RAZR i, and with that device, like the new ZTE Grand X2 In, the camera performance was one of the top claims.
The ZTE Grand X2 In will feature an 8-megapixel camera on the back, with dual axis stabilisation, and that headline 24 frames per second capture.
Powering the Android Jelly Bean device is the 2GHz Intel Atom Z2580 processor, with 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage, although this can be expanded via microSD.
The 4.5-inch IPS display has a 1280 x 720 pixel resolution and is said to use ZTE's My-Pop function to assist with one-handed operation.
"The ZTE Grand X2 In is set to build on the success of the ZTE Grand X In, our first flagship smartphone in Europe to feature Intel Inside, and further increase ZTE's growth in the high-performance smartphone market segment," said William Chhao, terminal director at ZTE France.
ZTE confirm that the ZTE Grand X2 In will be available in Europe from Q3 2013, although there's no specific confirmation of price or carriers.
