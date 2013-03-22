  ZTE Grand X Quad looking half decent from leaked pics, shame we're unlikely to ever get it

There have been a few rumours about a midrange ZTE handset knocking about, with the sterile name V987 being touted. However, it seems to have broken cover in the form of a leaked press image of the front and rear, and it now goes by the superior name of ZTE Grand X Quad.

We reviewed the Grand X on Pocket-lint in September last year, and this looks a darn sight nicer aesthetically and has a bump in spec over that device. However, the likelihood of ever seeing the Grand X Quad in the UK is slim, we reckon.

That said, there would be a place for it, considering that it comes with a 5-inch 1280 x 720 screen, 1.2GHz quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM, and Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean. The camera isn't too shoddy either, at 8-megapixels. And it does have a microSD card slot for expansion by up to 32GB - a few Chinese manufactured devices have dispensed with the card slot in recent times.

We're not sure about the actual amount of storage from the bat, but the measurements have also appeared online lately at 141 x 70 x 8.9mm. It weighs 163g.

If nothing else, this is one for the press picture collectors out there. You know who you are...