ZTE Grand Memo brings 5.7-inch display, Snapdragon 800 power

ZTE is going big with the launch of the 5.7-inch ZTE Grand Memo, announced at Mobile World Congress 2013 in Barcelona.

The monster smartphone will line up against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note II in terms of size, bridging the gap between smartphone and tablet.

The ZTE Grand Memo follows the ZTE Grand S, launched at CES 2013, but unlike the 5-inch smartphone which offers a 1080p display, the Grand Memo steps down to 1280 x 720 pixel resolution.

At 5.7-inches the 1280 x 720 display offers you a pixel density of 258ppi, so this isn't going to be the sharpest take on Android you'll find out there, outclassed by the smaller, sharper displays of the HTC One or the Sony Xperia Z.

But the ZTE Grand Memo is all about inches, so there's plenty of display to view your content. It's still a slender device - measuring 159.9 x 82.6 x 8.5mm - so should slip easily into your pocket.

Under the skin you'll find that the Grand Memo is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 1.7GHz chipset, the latest and greatest hardware from Qualcomm so far, with 2GB of RAM to keep things steaming along.

Packing 100Mbps LTE, you'll find the normal connectivity in place, as well as the likes of HD Voice (if your network supports it) and MHL output for viewing on your TV.

It runs Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and offers convenient functions such as DLNA compatibility to stream your content.

There's a 13-megapixel camera on the back with LED flash and a 3200mAh battery at its heart, which by the sounds of things, will see this huge device though the day.

Specs of the ZTE Grand Memo seem to vary, with ZTE saying there will be different models in different territories. So far, launch countries haven't been confirmed, but it will be appearing in Q2 2013.

