ZTE Nubia Z5 official: 5-inch 1080p screen Android smartphone ready for new year

Chinese mobile manufacturer ZTE has lifted the lid on its latest, the Nubia Z5, ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show 2013. That's a Chinese manufacturer revealing an African-region-named phone to be unveiled in the US. Designed by an Italian. Whew.

The 5-inch, 1080p screen of the Z5 delivers a 443ppi resolution - which sounds pretty luscious to us - and while it firmly fits into the anticipated "large-screen smartphone" trend that's expected throughout the new year, it's well within the remit of sensible size.

First impressions from the Stefano Giovannoni-designed handset leave a lasting effect, too. The thin bezel surrounding the screen looks particularly fetching in white and, at a svelte 7.6mm thin, the aluminium body sure does look like an easy-to-pocket device.

Under the hood there's Android Jelly Bean (v4.1.1) being handled by a 1.5GHz Snapdragon S4 Pro processor and 2GB of 533MHz RAM. Add 32GB of built-in storage, a 2-megapixel front-facing camera and a 13-megapixel backside-illuminated CMOS sensor to deliver the rear-facing camera experience and this sounds like a full package to us.

And ZTE seems to think so too, with the, er, catchy "wise operations bring mind-reading interactive experiences" sell right up there.

The Z5 has not yet been unveiled outside of China, and there's no official worldwide prices, but the direct conversion from 3,456 yuan is close to the £350 mark.

Pocket-lint will be on hand at CES 2013 where we'll endeavour to get our hands on this smart looking smartphone to bring you our first impressions... mind-reading interactive experiences and all.