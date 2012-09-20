ZTE Blade III details revealed, to hit Nordic regions first
ZTE has announced details of its third Blade smartphone, with Finland and Sweden set to get their hands on the affordable Android Ice Cream Sandwich smartphone first.
The ZTE Blade III continues the manufacturer’s mission of offering Android on the cheap, with Swedish retailers to begin selling the handset from October for around £140.
Sporting a four-inch WVGA touch display, the ZTE Blade III will run Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, feature a 5-megapixel camera with auto-focus along with Wi-Fi. Powering proceedings along will be a 1GHz Qualcomm MSM 7227 A processor.
ZTE is making a big song and dance about the Blade III’s memory credentials, raising the bar on its predecessors. Though there’s only 2.5GB of on-board storage – the ZTE Blade II had a mere 200MB - this can be expanded by up to 32GB with a memory card.
The ZTE Blade III will arrive in Finland from September in a white variant, while Sweden will get the black version in October.
No word specifically on when the UK will get hold of it, though the manufacturer has said that it will begin rolling the phone out further afield before the end of the year.
Both the ZTE Blade and ZTE Blade II arrived in the UK under the guise of the Orange San Francisco and Orange San Francisco II respectively.
