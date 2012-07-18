ZTE Grand X unleashed with Ice Cream Sandwich on board
ZTE has unveiled a powerful Ice Cream Sandwich phone complete with Tegra 2 dual-core chipset that marks the phone as the manufacturer's 2012 flagship device.
Sporting a 4.3-inch screen, the ZTE Grand X has a resolution of 960 x 540 pixels and can display up to 16 million colours. Packing a powerful Nvidia Tegra 2 dual-core processor, ZTE is continuing its Android association, loading the Grand X with Ice Cream Sandwich.
The ZTE Grand X measures in at 127 x 64.6 x 9.9mm while it tips the scales at 110g. Other notable features include a 5-megapixel camera with autofocus and flash found on the back of the handset and a 0.3-megapixel front-facing snapper for video calls.
With Dolby Mobile technology on board, the ZTE Grand X promises a good audio experience, though with just 4GB of storage available, if you’re serious about using the device as a media hub you may want to invest in a microSD card (up to 32GB).
The ZTE Grand X will be available through Phones 4u and Virgin Media stores from early August with the latter offering it for free from as little as £24 a month, or even £19 if you're an existing Virgin Media customer.
Pocket-lint has already spent some time with ZTE Grand X. You can check out our hands-on look at the ZTE Grand X here.
Like the sound of the ZTE? Let us know in the comments below ...
