ZTE expands in Android: PF112 HD, Kis, Acqua announced

ZTE has announced an onslaught of Android devices at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. While the ZTE Era and the ZTE Mimosa X take the top spots, the company has also launched entry and mid-range devices, including the ZTE PF112 HD, ZTE Kis, and ZTE Acqua, as well as the ZTE Blade II, which we've heard about before, with an upgraded 1GHz processor.

The ZTE PF112 HD offers a 4.50-inch 1028 x 720 pixel resolution display. It will come offering Android 4, Ice Cream Sandwich, and rocks an 8-megapixel camera on the back, offering 1080p video capture.

You get 1GB RAM (processor not known) and 8GB of internal memory. It comes with all the normal connectivity, including HSPA+, and also offers Dolby audio. We're still awaiting full specs for the handset.

The ZTE Acqua, also called the ZTE Skate Acqua, offers you a 4-inch display with an average 800 x 480 pixel resolution, a 1GHz single core Qualcomm MSM7227 processor and 512MB RAM.

The Acqua gives you 4GB of internal memory, expandable via microSD. There is a 5-megapixel camera around the back with flash and all the normal connectivity, including HD Voice.

A 1600mAh battery sits in the chassis that measures 120 x 64 x 10.9mm and weighs 130. It will be landing on Android 2.3, but an upgrade to Ice Cream Sandwich is promised for June 2012.

The ZTE Skate Acqua sounds like perfect fodder to be an own-brand network handset; the specs are a little on the light side in terms of power, but it should make for an affordable large-screened Android handset.

The ZTE Kis was announced in the run up to Mobile World congress and is an entry-level device. We've currently got two sets of different specs for it, so we'll update once we've confirmed with ZTE. At the moment, it appears that it features a 3.5-inch display with low 480 x 320 resolution.

Other specs are equally basic: you get an 800MHz Qualcomm MSM7227 processor, 256MB RAM, a 3.2-megapixel camera and 200MB of internal memory, but there is a microSD card slot for expansion.

Measuring 114.5 x 62.5 x 11.5mm, it is said to inherit the design of the ZTE Skate, but lacking the specs that made that handset shine. It runs on Android 2.3.5, but looking at the specs, we're not sure this handset would sell in the UK.