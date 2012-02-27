ZTE Orbit expands Windows Phone 7 offering

ZTE has announced it is expanding its portfolio of Windows Phone 7 handsets with the introduction of the ZTE Orbit. The ZTE Orbit joins the ZTE Tania, previously announced, to make a WP7 pairing for the Chinese phone manufacturer.

ZTE Orbit will offer a 1GHz Qualcomm MSM7227 and 512MB RAM and will land with 4GB of memory, HD Voice (if your network supports it) and a 5-megapixel camera with flash. The display is a 4-inch 800 x 480 pixel capacitive touchscreen.

"Microsoft is excited to continue partnering with ZTE to bring new Windows Phones to market," said Mark Linton, senior director of the OEM Division, Microsoft. "We look forward to the availability of ZTE Orbit in major markets around the world in the second quarter of 2012."

The fact that Mr Linton works for the OEM division might suggest that the ZTE Orbit will be appearing as a network-branded device when it comes to launch.

"The Windows Phone platform is as powerful as it is intuitive, enabling us to create and deliver exciting new devices that meet real consumer demand," said He Shiyou, Executive vice-president and head of the Terminal Division of ZTE.

"Our partnership with Microsoft is a key component of our strategy to grow our share of the smartphone market. ZTE is proud to be at the forefront of device manufacturers who are using the Windows Phone platform."

The ZTE Orbit will be available in Q2 2012.