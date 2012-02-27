  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. ZTE phone news

ZTE Era quad-core smartphone unleashed at MWC

|
1/4  
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?By Britta O'Boyle

We already knew about a trio of the eight handsets that ZTE had promised to unleash at Mobile World Congress and, at the company's press conference on Monday morning, the covers were taken off the Chinese company's flagship device - the ZTE Era.

The ZTE Era is a packing a quad-core 1.3GHz Nvidia Tegra 3 chipset along with the Icera I450 modem that we've already seen partnered with ZTE before with the ZTE Mimosa X.

This modem offers excellent network performance, using a software environment to handle many of the network tasks that other modems run in hardware. This is said to make the Icera more affordable, more dynamic and more power efficient.

Running Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, the ZTE Era is just 7.8mm thick and has a lovely looking 4.3-inch, 960 x 540, display.

On board is 8GB of storage, expandable via microSD card, and we're told that 1080p video is available courtesy of the 8-megapixel rear-facing camera. NFC capabilities are also included through ZTE's Touch and Share app.

zte era quad core smartphone unleashed at mwc image 3

On top of the ICS action there is a brand new UI from the company, called Mifavor. Described as a "special user experience" by its makers, it allows for the usual skinned Android tricks and features such as adding widgets, editing the homescreen and contacts integration. There's also a decent looking music hub, extra camera skills and a nice file manager system.

Stay tuned to Pocket-lint for more ZTE coverage later on, when we'll be getting hands-on with the best of its eight smartphone launch bunch.

The ZTE Era is due to be launched in Europe and China in the "second half" of 2012.

PopularIn Phones
  1. LG G7 ThinQ review: A solid flagship competitor
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4 launch incoming following FCC filing
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  4. Fresh renders confirm notch for Pixel 3 XL, chunky bezels for Pixel 3
  5. Nokia 9 back on track for possible late summer 2018 release
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to be launched in New York on 9 August
  2. Qualcomm's new trio of chipsets give budget smartphones premium features
  3. BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, features and everything else you need to know
  4. BlackBerry Key2 vs BlackBerry KeyOne: What's the difference?
  5. BlackBerry Key2 initial review: QWERTY has never looked so good
Comments