  ZTE Mimosa X first phone to offer Tegra 2 and Icera Modem

With Mobile World Congress 2012 just around the corner, Nvidia and ZTE have stepped forward to announce the ZTE Mimosa X Android smartphone, which they are claiming is a breakthrough handset.

The important part about the announcement of the Mimosa X is not that it's named after a champagne and OJ cocktail, but that it's the first handset to offer the Icera Modem in combination with Tegra 2. Icera was acquired by Nvidia in May 2011.

The Icera 450 modem claims to offer excellent network performance, using a software environment to handle many of the network tasks that other modems run in hardware. This is said to make the Icera more affordable, more dynamic and more power efficient. It's an HSPA+ capable modem in this case.

The ZTE Mimosa X offers a full platter of hardware too. It features a 960 x 540 pixel resolution 4.3-inch display, a 5-megapixel autofocus camera on the back and the front camera for video calling.

You also get all the normal sensor technology in this phone which will be shipping with Android 4.0, Ice Cream Sandwich. It offers Dolby sound and DLNA features - so should be multimedia savvy, as we know the Tegra 2 dual core chipset handles video and graphics well.

"The ZTE Mimosa X sets a milestone for the mobile computing industry," says Michael Rayfield, general manager of the mobile business at Nvidia.

"This is the first time that both Nvidia Tegra and Icera processors are powering a smartphone. The Mimosa X brings the outstanding performance and long battery life that Tegra has quickly become known for, in to the mainstream smartphone market."

The ZTE Mimosa X will be showcased at MWC 2012 in Barcelona and will be launching in Q2 2012.