ZTE Android Ice Cream Sandwich duo set for MWC launch

The MWC launch news is certainly heating up as we get closer and closer to the big Barcelona expo. We recently saw LG playing its opening hand by going official with the Optimus Vu and the Optimus LTE Tag and now ZTE has got in early with a duo of its own; the ZTE PF200 and the ZTE N910.

The PF200 is the pick of the Android Ice Cream Sandwich twosome, packing a 4.3-inch QHD capacitive touch screen, a 1.5GHz chipset, an 8-megapixel camera and a 1080p HD front facing camera for video calling.

Compatible with the LTE, UMTS and GSM spectrums, it also boasts Bluetooth 2.1, GPS, Wi-Fi, A-GPS, NFC and DLNA compatibility.

The N910 probably won't reach the UK thanks to its LTE FDD, CDMA and EVDO spectrum range. It's not quite as attractive as the PF200, with a WVGA (800x480) capacitive touch screen and a 5-megapixel camera.

"These LTE devices are the forerunners of a wide range of LTE devices ZTE will bring to the market in the coming months, as more and more LTE networks come on stream," said He Shiyou, executive vice-president and head of the Terminal Division of ZTE. "They will be feature products - among a very wide range of devices on display at the ZTE stand at Mobile World Congress 2012."

No release details for either as of yet - we'll keep you posted.

Pocket-lint will, of course, be out in Barcelona in force covering all the MWC news as it breaks so be sure to check back during the show for more news from ZTE and all the other major players.