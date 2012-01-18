  ZTE Tania brings budget Windows Phone 7 to UK

ZTE is launching its ZTE Tania Windows Phone 7 handset in the UK, looking to appeal to those who want to go Windows Phone without spending a packet.

The ZTE Tania was announced in China back in September 2011, but now joins the likes of Nokia, Samsung, HTC, LG and possibly Acer, in offering a Windows Phone in the UK.

The Tania offers a respectable 4.3-inch touchscreen with the standard 800 x 480-pixel resolution. But it comes in a slim body, only 10.7mm thick. There is a 1GHz processor sitting at the core and we'd expect an experience like most other Windows Phones.

It only offers 4GB of internal storage however, an as Windows Phone 7 won't let you expand this via external card like you can on Android, that's your lot, as they say.

Otherwise you'll find the ZTE Tania equipped with the latest version of Windows Phone 7, offering a refreshing smartphone experience and gaining popularity for it's clean and simple lines.

The ZTE Tania will be available on contract at between £10-20 we’re told, with Virgin Media and Go Mobile listed as retailers, along with a third unnamed "specialist" party.

Leila Martine, director of Windows Phone UK, said: "Having ZTE join the Windows Phone family is great news. Their expertise will be crucial in delivering Windows Phone to new and different customers. We look forward to continuing and developing our relationship with ZTE in the future".

ZTE should have more handsets to peek at during MWC next month, no specifics yet but we imagine another WP7 is on the cards. You can follow all the MWC 2012 action on our dedicated page.

Check-out our hands-on ZTE Tania preview right here.