ZTE Racer brings Éclair to the party

  ZTE Racer brings Éclair to the party
Not only is it the first Android handset from manufacturer ZTE, but the Racer also boasts the honour of being carrier Three's first such device to breach £100.

Costing £99 without a contract, the new handset sports the Android 2.1 (Éclair) OS, a 2.8-inch QVGA touchscreen display, 256MB of internal memory, and 7.2Mbps HSDPA capabilities.

It, obviously, works on the 3G network, and comes with Bluetooth, but is, essentially, an entry-level smartphone, designed to bring social networking and app-support to those who don't have the cash for anything more meaty.

“We're really excited to bring the ZTE Android smartphone into our range", says David Kerrigan, head of internet service, Three UK. "Combining the power of Android and the strength of our 3G network, we're enabling more and more customers to get a great mobile internet experience at a price that's right for them".

There's no word as to whether there will be a future update to Android 2.2 (Froyo) or, even, 3.0 (Gingerbread), but at a sub-£100 price point, we doubt it.

