Xiaomi 13S Ultra tipped for European release at MWC 2023

Author image, Newswriter
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
(Pocket-lint) - Mobile World Congress is already shaping up to be quite the event, with Xiaomi now rumoured to have a new phone announcement in the works.

That phone, according to a new report, will be the Xiaomi 13S Ultra. Having already announced the Xiaomi 13 in China, the company is now said to have an upgraded model ready to go for the European market.

91mobiles reports that the phone will be unveiled at Mobiel World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, with the event set to run from 27 February through 2 March.

As for specifications, we're told to expect the Xiaomi 13S Ultra to lean on Leica optics as has been the case with previous models. A 1-inch sensor is expected, but details on the rest of the camera system are so far hard to come by.

On the inside, it's thought likely that Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip will be used, while a QHD+ display is expected to sit atop it.

Again, details are few and far between at this point but if Xiaomi really is going to unveil a new flagship phone within the next few weeks we can likely expect to hear more about it between now and then.

The Mobile World Congress event is set to see plenty of new and updated products be unveiled and we'll be keeping our eyes and ears peeled ahead of time, too.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.
  • Source: Xiaomi premium flagship with Leica cameras launching at MWC 2023 - 91mobiles.com
