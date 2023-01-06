(Pocket-lint) - The Redmi Note 12 series has begun its global rollout following a launch event held by Xiaomi in India.

The series contains three phones - the Redmi Note 12 5G, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

Here's what each device offers:

Redmi Note 12 5G

The Note 12 5G is the most affordable of the bunch and comes in two configurations.

There's a 4GB+128GB model that goes for 17,999 INR ($220) and a 6GB+128Gb version for 19,999 INR ($240).

It offers a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

You also get a triple rear camera array with a 48MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro. The selfie snapper is 13MP.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

The Note 12 Pro is available in three varieties: 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB or 8GB+256GB.

The prices range from 24,999 INR ($300) to 27,999 INR ($340).

For this price, you get the same 120Hz AMOLED display, but the processor is upgraded to the MediaTek Dimensity 1080.

The 5000 mAh capacity is unchanged, but the Pro model charges at a speedier 67W.

The main camera gets bumped up to a 50MP sensor with optical image stabilisation while the auxiliary cameras remain the same.

The selfie camera, too, sees an upgrade to 16MP on the Pro model.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

The Note 12 Pro+ comes as either 8GB+256GB for 29,999 INR ($360) or as 12GB+256GB for 32,999 INR ($400).

The specs are mostly the same as the Note 12 Pro, but the fast charging gets bumped up to a lightning-fast 120W.

It also boasts a whopping 200MP Samsung HPX primary camera with OIS, while the other cameras remain the same.

It's not yet clear when these devices will be available outside of India, but for those in the region, you'll be able to get your hands on one from January 11 2023.

Writing by Luke Baker.