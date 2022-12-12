(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will get an international unveiling on 5 January 2023 while also pointing out it'll have a huge 200-megapixel camera.

The new phone was teased via the Indian Redmi account on Twitter and is already shaping up to be one of the most interesting to come out of the Xiaomi sub-brand in a while. The mention of a 200-megapixel main camera is enough to get anyone interested, but we'll need to wait for the SuperNote event in a little less than a month to get to know the rest of the details.

Greatest ever resolution on a smartphone camera = #RedmiNote12 Pro+ 5G!



This 200mp camera on the #SuperNote is the only camera you'll ever need.



P.S. Your 12:12 wish is about to come true on 05.01.2023!



Stay tuned: https://t.co/bSN7VljgxA pic.twitter.com/u6wN6jN8M9 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) December 12, 2022

However, we already know all about the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ because it is already on sale in China, complete with that insane camera system.

Save £100 on Google Pixel 6a until the end of November By Pocket-lint Promotion · 23 November 2022 This superb smartphone is now a better deal than ever before.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

So, what should buyers expect? There's the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That 200-megapixel display will come with an 8-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel macro camera alongside it. The Chinese version also includes support for 120W HyperCharge technology, while blue, white, and black colors are available. That might change internationally, though.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.