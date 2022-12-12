Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ launches internationally on 5 January with a whopping 200MP camera

(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will get an international unveiling on 5 January 2023 while also pointing out it'll have a huge 200-megapixel camera.

The new phone was teased via the Indian Redmi account on Twitter and is already shaping up to be one of the most interesting to come out of the Xiaomi sub-brand in a while. The mention of a 200-megapixel main camera is enough to get anyone interested, but we'll need to wait for the SuperNote event in a little less than a month to get to know the rest of the details.

However, we already know all about the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ because it is already on sale in China, complete with that insane camera system.

So, what should buyers expect? There's the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That 200-megapixel display will come with an 8-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel macro camera alongside it. The Chinese version also includes support for 120W HyperCharge technology, while blue, white, and black colors are available. That might change internationally, though.

