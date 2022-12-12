(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro, new phones that offer plenty of high-end features including a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Both of the new Xiaomi phones make use of that brand-new Qualcomm chip which means you won't find either of them wanting for performance. But there are differences between the two handsets that are worth noting.

Starting with the Xiaomi 13, the phone comes with a 6.39-inch FHD+ OLED screen with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, you'll find a 4,500mAh battery that can be charged at up to 67W using an old-fashioned cable. In terms of cameras, the main shooter is a 50-megapixel affair with HyperOIS. The secondary camera is a 12-megapixel ultrawide while a 10-megapixel camera takes care of telephoto duties.

Xiaomi 13 buyers will pay 3,999 yuan (around £465 or $572) for a model with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, while the 512GB version with 12GB of RAM will set buyers back 4,999 yuan ( around £582 or $716). Colour options include Black, White, and Wilderness Green while a Blue with a faux leather finish will also be offered.

Over in the world of the Xiaomi 13 Pro, things get more interesting. The same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is paired with a 6.73-inch QHD+ curved OLED screen with the same 120Hz refresh rate, but wired charging increases to 120W. Camera-wise, a one-inch IMX989 50-megapixel main camera is joined by another 50-megapixel camera, this time handling ultrawide duties. A third 50-megapixel camera takes care of 3x telephoto needs, too.

Those buying the Xiaomi 13 Pro will have a choice of four different storage options when it goes on sale in China on 14 December. The base model will be the 128GB one with 8GB of Ram that will sell for 4,999 Chinese yuan (around £582 and $716) with the top-end 512GB of storage getting 12GB of RAM for 6,299 yuan (around £734 or $902). Colors include Ceramic Black, Ceramic White, and Wilderness Green.

There's no word on international availability yet, though - you're going to need to wait until next year for that. If you're in China, you can place your order today.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.