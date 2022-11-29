Xiaomi 13-series hands-on confirms huge camera bumps and more

(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi is getting ready to announce two new phones and we've been treated to our first hands-on ahead of their 1 December launch.

The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have been popping up here and there for a little while and Xiaomi has already confirmed that the devices will be announced on 1 December. Now, new hands-on images posted to Weibo give us our first real-world look at the handsets - including some sizable camera bumps.

The images were shared on Chinese social network Weibo and show both the standard Xiaomi 13 and the high-end Xiaomi 13 Pro. The former has a distinct iPhone 14-like appearance complete with flat back, but the Xiaomi 13 Pro goes for a more rounded approach. It's a similar approach on the front, with the curved edges of the Pro model further distinguishing it.

Both have large camera bumps, but it's the Xiaomi 13 Pro that has the biggest of all. Both phones are expected to sport 50-megapixel main cameras but it's the Pro that has the thicker camera bump and significantly so if these images are any indication.

The Pro model also appears to have a textured back, whereas the standard Xiami 13 will have a smoother feel.

With Xiaomi set to take the wraps off these two phones within days, expectations are already high. Both devices are expected to use Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips, ensuring speedy performance.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.