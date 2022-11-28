POCO X5 5G leaks in multiple regulatory databases

(Pocket-lint) - The POCO X5 5G is expected to be announced imminently but it's already broken cover in multiple international regulatory databases.

The handset has made an appearance on the Chinese 3C certification website, confirming that it will carry the model number 22101320C. That listing also confirms that the phone will pack support for 67W fast charging as well, meaning buyers won't likely be left hanging around while it gets juiced up.

The same phone has already popped up in FCC filings, while the IMDA website has also confirmed that it is presumably not too far away from an official release. Other appearances include on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

So what have we managed to glean from these various sightings? Apart from that charging capability, it looks like the POCO X5 5G will come with a 5,000mAh battery inside while we're told to expect a Snapdragon 778G+ chip paired with a display that will have 120Hz refresh rate support.

Beyond that, there isn't an awful lot to talk about. The camera specs are still unknown, which is probably what most people want to learn about at this point. We also don't have any firm expectations for release dates either, but the phone's appearance in a number of regulatory databases might suggest that it's getting ready to be unveiled sooner rather than later.

