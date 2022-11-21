Xiaomi 13 specs leaked online with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and more

(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi had already said that it would be building a phone around the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and now we think we know which phone that will be.

With Qualcomm having taken the wraps off its next and fastest phone chip last week, it was only a matter of time before we got confirmation of which phones it will find its way into. Now, a leak suggests the Xiaomi 13 will benefit from Qualcomm's best chip to date.

Well-known leaker Digital Chat Station has shared information about the upcoming release. According to them, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will indeed power the Xiaomi 13, but that isn't all we can look forward to.

Beyond that chip, Digital Chat Station says that we can also look forward to a 2K resolution display backed up by a Sony IMX8-series 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Beyond that, there's also mention of support for 120W fast charging as well, meaning you'll be able to top this bad boy up in no time at all. That might come in handy if Qualcomm's promises of performance are on the money but its claims of improved power management turn not to.

Previous reports have Xiaomi shipping this thing with a 6.2-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making for quite the spec sheet.

This is all promising news and should ensure a reasonable improvement over the outgoing Xiaomi 12, with that charging capability particularly impressive given the 67W limit of the older model.

Apple iPhone 13 deals: Find out where you can find the best deals on the latest smartphones By Conor Allison · 16 June 2022 Find a low price on the Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.