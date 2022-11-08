Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro renders show a huge camera bump and more

(Pocket-lint) - Those waiting for the Xiaomi 13 or 13 Pro now at least have some renders to look at while waiting for that expected year-end release.

New images shared by leaker Steve ‘OnLeaks‘ Hemmerstoffer show both the standard Xiaomi 13 and high-end Xiaomi 13 Pro, with the latter sporting a sizeable camera bump if we're getting our bearings right. The standard model looks surprisingly like an iPhone 14, too.

Starting with that standard model, the leaked renders show a phone that comes with a flat 6.2-inch screen and a central hole for the camera at the top. Three cameras appear to have a space around the back, too. Beyond that, it looks pretty great in a white and silver finish with the phone measuring 152.8mm x 71.5mm x 8.3mm according to the report in collaboration with CompareDial.

Moving on to the more impressive Xiaomi 13 Pro, the device looks even better in black. The device itself is said to measure 163mm x 74.6mm x 8.8mm according to the Zoutons report, while the camera bump nudges that to a combined 11.8mm thick. There's a curved display that's thought to be around 6.55 inches in size, again with a central hole-punch camera.

Previous Xiaomi 13 Pro leaks have the device sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a trio of 50-megapixel cameras. But as for when we'll get confirmation of that, nobody really knows. An announcement towards the end of the year seems most likely, perhaps even into 2023. That's when we'll get some hard specifications to look at as well as pricing for both models, too.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.