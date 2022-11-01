The Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications leaked and look pretty great

(Pocket-lint) - As 2022 draws to a close, attention is already turning to the flagship 2023 phone announcements with the Xiaomi 13 Pro the latest to leak.

The latest Xiaomi flagship - the Xiaomi 12T Pro - might have only just been announced a month ago, but that doesn't mean that the company isn't readying the next big thing. That's likely to be the Xiaomi 13 Pro and a new leak appears to have given us all the details, including what chips and cameras we can expect.

Starting with what chip will be at the heart of the new Xiaomi 13 Pro, leaker Yogesh Brar says that we can expect the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to be used. That'll reportedly be paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM depending on the configuration chosen, while storage will range from 128GB to 512GB, we're told.

In terms of charging, Brar says we should expect a 4,800mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging, ensuring buyers won't be left waiting for their new phone to power up.

Xiaomi 13 Pro



- 6.7" E6 2K LTPO

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

- 8/12GB RAM

- 128/256/512GB storage

- Rear Cam: 50MP (1" IMX989) + 50MP (UW) + 50MP (Tele)

- Front Cam: 32MP

- Android 13, MIUI 14*

- 4,800mAh battery, 120W fast charging

- Surge C2, P2 chip

- Leica color science — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) October 31, 2022

Around the back, a 50-megapixel main camera will be joined by a 50-megapixel ultrawide, Brar says, while another 50-megapixel sensor will handle telephoto duties. A front-facing 32-megapixel camera will handle selfies, with a Surge C2 chip tasked with image processing. Leica colour science will be used, too.

As for what most people will spend their time looking at, Brar points to a 6.7-inch 2K display with support for a dynamic refresh rate via LPTO technology.

That's a lot of information about a device that hasn't been announced yet, but we'll still need to wait for the official unveiling to know all the nitty gritty details. That's likely to happen around the new year if the past is any indication.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.