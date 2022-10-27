Redmi's Note 12 lineup is here with a 200-megapixel surprise

(Pocket-lint) - Redmi has today announced the new Note 12 series and it's made up of one more phone than we expected - say hello to the Note 12 Discovery Edition.

The big announcement by Xioami includes the expected Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro, and Note 12 Pro+ but there's a fourth handset that sits atop the lineup. It's called the Discovery Edition and it's very similar to the Note 12 Pro+ but with a couple of notable differences.

Let's start at the bottom.

Redmi Note 12 5G

The Redmi Note 12 5G ships with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Brightness comes in at 450 nits.

In terms of processor, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 sat alongside 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM depending on the model you choose and you'll get a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner takes care of biometrics. The Note 12 5G's main camera is a 48-megapixel affair with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

As for pricing, the Note 12 5G starts at RMB 1,199 (around $166) and comes in blue, white, and black.

Redmi Note 12 Pro

Next, we have the Redmi Note 12 Pro. In terms of what's different from the base model, you're getting the same screen but it's brighter at 500 nits and has a better contrast ratio. There's support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+ as well.

Inside, an upgraded chip means the arrival of the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM depending on the model you opt for. You get the same 5,000mAh battery, but now it charges at 67W.

Around the back, we have a 50-megapixel main camera joined by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide. A 2-megapixel macro camera rounds things out. Up front, the selfie camera doubles to 16 megapixels. The Note 12 Pro supports two SIMS for those who need that kind of thing. Pricing for this model starts at RMB 1,699 (around $235) and you can choose from blue, white, black, and purple.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+

Up next, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+. And this is where things get interesting. This thing is much the same as the Note 12 Pro, but with some notable exceptions. Those include a new 200-megapixel Samsung HPX camera but all the others remain the same. There's also support for 120W HyperCharge technology, too.

Beyond that, everything else remains the same but the base 128GB model is gone - it's 256GB or nothing here. Prices for the Note 12 Pro+ start at RMB 2,199 (around $304) with blue, white, and black colorways available.

Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition

Finally, the unexpected Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition. This again is almost identical to the Note 12 Pro+ but actually has a smaller battery - just 4,300mAh. Not that it will matter, because this one offers 210W HyperCharge technology. There's only one storage option here as well, so it's 256GB with 8GB of RAM or nothing. It's also only available in black and costs RMB 2,399 (around $330).

The Redmi Note 12 series goes on sale on October 30 in Mainland China and you can read all the nitty gritty details in the press release linked below.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.