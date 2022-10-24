Redmi's Note 12 series launches 27 Oct. and at least one's curved

(Pocket-lint) - The Redmi Note 12 series of phones will be announced on October 27, with a new image suggesting at least one will have a curved screen.

Starting with that release date, a new post to Weibo shows promotional art for the new line of Redmi Note 12 handsets from Xiaomi, complete with the 27 October date. That means that we are just days away from having all of the answers for a series that is expected to include three phones; the Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Note 12 Pro+. And we might already know a little bit more about the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, too.

That's because another leak appears to show all of the handsets stood side-by-side including at least one that clearly has a curved AMOLED display. That's most likely to be the best of the best, meaning the Redmi Pro+ is probably the one that you want to choose if you want a screen that falls over the side rails.

As for other specifications, we're expecting the series to all use the new MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip, while the fanciest of the three will get 210W fast charging for those who just can't wait. That's also talk of a 200-megapixel camera at the high end as well.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.