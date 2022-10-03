(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi is holding a product launch event tomorrow, Tuesday 4 October 2022, but Amazon seems to have lifted the lid on the two expected phones early.

The Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro have both appeared on Amazon sites across Europe, with Amazon Spain and Amazon Germany both listing the handsets (that we've found).

A number of details can be gleaned from the listings, including shipping date - 13 October 2022 - and pricing.

As you can see from the screens we've captured, the Xiaomi 12T 5G will be priced at €649, while the Xiaomi 12T Pro will be €799.

A number of official images are included, plus a few specifications. The 12T will come with a 108-megapixel main camera, 120Hz AMOLED display, and run on the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Ultra processor.

It'll have a 5,000mAh battery and be charged from flat to 100 per cent in just 19 minutes.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro differs in a couple of areas. Its main camera is 200-megapixel, while processing is provided by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU.

The battery, display and charging capabilties are the same, however.

Both phones come with Android 12 from the box.

We'll find out much more about them tomorrow during Xiaomi's event. You'll be able to follow it live on Pocket-lint from 1pm BST.

