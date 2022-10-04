200MP Xiaomi 12T Pro is official, launches alongside 12T and available later this month

MUNICH (Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has launched a new range of flagships, adding a spec bump and camera improvements to the 12-series and giving them that 'T' label, just to let you know that this is the upgraded one.

There are two models in this end-of-year refresh: the Xiaomi 12T and the 12T Pro, with both sharing a very similar design, but with the 'Pro' version offering slightly higher spec in some departments.

Like many other Android phones launching at the tail end of 2022, the higher spec Pro phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, offering slightly better performance and battery efficiency than the Xiaomi 12 Pro. (The regular 12T has the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra).

The headline feature, however, is the new main camera. Like the Moto Edge 30 Ultra which launched recently, the Xiaomi 12T Pro features a mega 200-megapixel sensor.

It's a 1/1.22" sensor, which means it's pretty big as smartphone sensors go, and means Xiaomi can combine multiple pixels to create one larger pixel, which the company claims helps deliver strong low light performance, fast focussing and very clear images.

It also allows the company to implement a 2x zoom/portrait function within that same sensor without losing lots of detail. It's joined by an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel macro.

In contrast, the regular Xiaomi 12T features a 108-megapixel primary camera, but the same secondary and tertiary lenses. Otherwise, a lot of the spec remains similar to the Xiaomi 12 series.

That means a large 6.67-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rates on both phones. The only difference really between the Pro and regular here is that the Pro model has Dolby Vision.

The two new models also both feature large 5000mAh batteries, and both feature the same 120W fast-charging technology which will deliver a full charge in under 20 minutes.

Considering the spec, the pricing will be very competitive (in the UK at least).

Xiaomi will sell the 12T with 8GB/128GB for £499, or for £399 if you catch the early bird offer from 20-24 October. There's also an 8GB/256GB model for £50 more. That means £549, or - if you get it in the early bird period - £499.

As for the Pro, that will retail for £699. Again, if you take advantage of the early bird offer you'll get it for £599 and get a free Redmi Pad tablet as a gift.

Writing by Cam Bunton.