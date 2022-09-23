(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi is widely expected to refresh its flagship phone offering soon, offering a spec bumped version of the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro called the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro respectively.

Now, thanks to a new leak of official-looking renders ahead of launch, we know that they'll look almost identical to their predecessors.

These leaks show a device with that same minimal camera island on the back with the simple, but attractive, rectangular shaping and neatly divided lenses.

Looking at the 12T Pro model, we see '200MP' clearly labelled on the back, essentially confirming the rumours we'd heard previously, that the new 12T Pro model will feature the ultra high resolution camera sensor from Samsung, just like the Moto Edge 30 Ultra.

The only real visible difference between these models and their predecessors appears to be the glass square around the main camera, which replaces the metal finish on the 12 and 12 Pro.

Apart from that, we're expecting to see a phone powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, replacing the SD 8 Gen 1 in the outgoing Pro model.

We're also expecting to see a 6.7-inch, 120Hz OLED display, a 5000mAh battery and 120W charging in the higher end model. As for the regular 12T, that's claimed to feature a MediaTek Dimensity processor, as that Qualcomm rival continues its push to become a more familiar name in the smartphone market.

The phones are expected to be launched at some point in the next few weeks, so it won't be long until we find out exactly what is coming from Xiaomi's next top tier line.

Writing by Cam Bunton.