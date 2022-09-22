Xiaomi and Realme mull over their own Dynamic Islands

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's Dynamic Island is a genius software solution to an otherwise unsightly pill-shaped camera cutout.

Using software to turn an eyesore into a killer feature is downright design brilliance and it quickly won the hearts of Apple fans the world over.

In fact, it's so popular, that Android brands are looking to get in on the action, too.

Both Xiaomi and Realme have asked their user base if they should implement their take on Dynamic Island for Android.

President of Xiaomi China, Lu Weibing, responded to a comment on Weibo that demanded the feature, asking if users would "really need a Smart Island?"

Of course, it received mixed responses, but that hasn't stopped theme developers from implementing it on MIUI themselves.

Dynamic Island Style Notifications / Now Playing on Xiaomi MIUI. Mi Theme Developers never disappoint pic.twitter.com/ImHmbkRZnb — Vaibhav Jain (@vvaiibhav) September 11, 2022

Rival brand, Realme, also sought the opinion of its fans, taking to its community forum to gauge the response.

"Can you imagine what if Realme UI added a software trick to turn the camera cutout into a multifunctional feature?" a brand representative posted. It's certainly a familiar concept.

"Finding this idea quite appealing, we at Realme have decided to turn to our loyal fans for ideas and suggestions on how such a software feature could be implemented on Realme devices."

The general sentiment among the community seems to be a positive one, so we might expect the feature to arrive sometime in the near future.

We just hope that doesn't mean that a wave of Android handsets with pill-shaped cutouts are on the horizon, too.

Writing by Luke Baker.