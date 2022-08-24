Xiaomi 12T Pro listing discovered on Google Play Console

(Pocket-lint) - A listing for a Xiaomi 12T Pro handset has reportedly been found on Google's Play Console, which suggests the phone model is close to launch.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the T update to its flagship phone series in the near future, with the phones taking on many of the specs and features of the regular Xiaomi 12 models, but with beefed up internals and cameras.

-

The confusing part about this listing, however, is that it's also listed as 'Redmi ditting', which appears to be some sort of a code name.

Confusing matters further, the display resolution is listed as 1220 x 2712, which is lower than the 1440 x 3200 resolution panel that's on the current 12 Pro.

We can't imagine a scenario where Xiaomi would put a technically poorer display on a phone that's supposed to be an upgrade to the non-T model.

As reported by 91Mobiles and Mysmartprice, this would essentially make the phone a tweaked version of the more affordable Redmi K50 Ultra.

Our suspicion is that the listing is incorrect, but we'll only know for sure when Xiaomi announces the new phones.

One listed spec that is virtually a nailed-on certainty is the processor inside the phone. It's listed as the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which would replace the regular 8 Gen 1 currently powering the 12T Pro.

Rumours suggest the 12T Pro could be equipped with Samsung's 200-megapixel sensor, making it one of few manufacturers to adopt the latest high resolution camera sensor.

As for the exact launch date, that's unknown, although it's expected to be sometime in September or October.

Writing by Cam Bunton.