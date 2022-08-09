(Pocket-lint) - We've recently heard rumours of Xiaomi's next foldable phone nearing release, and that's now seeming more likely than ever.

Seasoned leaker Ice Universe posted a video on Twitter showing the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 in all of its slim, shiny glory.

Xiaomi MIX Fold2, the video is here, it's time to surprise you, the thinnest folding phone ever, please pay attention to Type C, it is only a little thicker than Type C, it can't be thinner. Only 5.x mm thick. pic.twitter.com/FkX62zpVv3 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 9, 2022

The video doesn't give away too much, but, as the tweet says, it's looking like it will be incredibly thin at around just 5 mm.

You can see how the USB-C port spans almost the entire side of the phone, making it impossible to get much smaller, without going completely port-less.

We can also see that the phone appears to have a high-gloss golden frame, and a hinge not too dissimilar from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

At the end of the video, we see the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 logo, complete with Leica co-branding, hinting that we'll see some impressive cameras on the device.

The phone is expected to launch sometime this month and should feature an 8.1-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It's also rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, combined with 16GB of RAM and 1TB storage.

Best smartphone 2022: We test, rate and rank the top mobile phones available to buy By Chris Hall · 20 June 2022 What are the best smartphones available in 2022? We test the latest options from Google, Apple, Samsung, Oppo and many more to find out.

The original Xiaomi Mix Fold was only sold in China and came at prices ranging from 9,999 to 12,999 CNY (or roughly $1,100 to $1,929).

We're hoping this model sees a wider release and maybe a more wallet-friendly price tag, but we're not holding our breath.

Writing by Luke Baker.