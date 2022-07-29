(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi is expected to soon introduce the Mix Fold 2 smartphone with an improved foldable display and a 120Hz variable refresh rate.

The company is reportedly set to launch the upcoming foldable phone, dubbed the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, in August 2022. A recent tweet from tipster Abhishek Yadav sugessts the smartphone will finally be unveiled next month, and it might be unveiled alongside the company’s next-generation MIUI 14. It's rumoured to arrive around 16 August 2022, to mark the company’s 12th-anniversary celebrations. If Xiaomi does host an event that day, then perhaps it'll also announce its next-generation foldable phone.

According to reports, the internal folding display of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will feature an 8.1-inch LTPO OLED display with a variable 120Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi is launching Xiaomi Fold 2 next month i.e. August, 2022. — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 27, 2022

The display will also offer a 2K screen resolution with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Xiaomi is rumoured to unveil a new hinge design for increased durability, too. Plus, the smartphone could run on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC from Qualcomm. Other rumoured features included 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and 67W fast charging. As for how much all this tech will cost you, keep in mind the first-generation Xiaomi Mix Fold cost CNY 12,999 ( which is approximately £1,580/$1,928) in China.

It was never sold outside China.

Given it never had wide availability, one has to assume the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 won't be available in international markets, but you never know. Pocket-lint will keep you posted as soon more details are announced.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.