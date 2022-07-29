Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Xiaomi phone news

Is Xiaomi about to launch the Mix Fold 2 foldable phone? It sure looks like it

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Xiaomi Is Xiaomi about to launch the Mix Fold 2 foldable phone? It sure looks like it

- The original Mix Fold is pictured above

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi is expected to soon introduce the Mix Fold 2 smartphone with an improved foldable display and a 120Hz variable refresh rate.

The company is reportedly set to launch the upcoming foldable phone, dubbed the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, in August 2022. A recent tweet from tipster Abhishek Yadav sugessts the smartphone will finally be unveiled next month, and it might be unveiled alongside the company’s next-generation MIUI 14. It's rumoured to arrive around 16 August 2022, to mark the company’s 12th-anniversary celebrations. If Xiaomi does host an event that day, then perhaps it'll also announce its next-generation foldable phone.

According to reports, the internal folding display of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will feature an 8.1-inch LTPO OLED display with a variable 120Hz refresh rate. 

Get free Pixel Buds A-Series with Pixel 6a order
Get free Pixel Buds A-Series with Pixel 6a order By Pocket-lint International Promotion ·

For a limited time, Google will throw in the Pixel Buds A-Series free with your Pixel 6a. 

The display will also offer a 2K screen resolution with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Xiaomi is rumoured to unveil a new hinge design for increased durability, too. Plus, the smartphone could run on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC from Qualcomm. Other rumoured features included 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and 67W fast charging. As for how much all this tech will cost you, keep in mind the first-generation Xiaomi Mix Fold cost CNY 12,999 ( which is approximately £1,580/$1,928) in China.

It was never sold outside China.

Given it never had wide availability, one has to assume the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 won't be available in international markets, but you never know. Pocket-lint will keep you posted as soon more details are announced. 

Writing by Maggie Tillman.