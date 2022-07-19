(Pocket-lint) - Hot off the tails of the Xiaomi 12S series launch, rumours are already circulating about the brand's next generation of smartphones.

Seasoned tipster Digital Chat Station claims the Xiaomi 13 series will launch as soon as November 2022.

The company frequently launches its flagship models shortly following the annual Qualcomm Summit. With this year's Summit planned for November, the timeline certainly makes sense.

It's worth noting, however, that the devices will likely launch in China first, with a global release following in early 2023.

Doogee S98 Pro with thermal imaging and night vision goes on sale today By Pocket-lint Promotion · 10 June 2022 This phone could be perfect for you.

The phones are set to feature Qualcomm's second generation of Snapdragon 8 SoCs and so are likely to be at the top of the performance ladder.

We're also expecting the phones to feature Xiaomi's self-developed charging IC, which supports 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

This will be achieved with a single cell battery, in a thin and light body, whereas other 100W+ solutions rely on dual cell technology to achieve such speeds.

If the 12S models are anything to go by, we'll be getting some serious camera specs, and we wouldn't be surprised to see some Leica tuning, too.

We'll be keeping an ear to the ground for further news, but it sounds like Xiaomi fans have a lot to look forward to already.

Writing by Luke Baker.