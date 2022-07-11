Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Xiaomi 12 Lite announced, brings super slim design, Snapdragon 778G and Dolby Vision display

News
(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has unveiled the latest model to join its 12-series phones. Curiously, this announcement comes after the 12S launch, in which many of the 12-series models were superseded (at least in China). 

Still, the Xiaomi 12 Lite brings with it the usual traits of the 'Lite' model. This primarily means we're getting a slim and light phone, packed with some high-end tech in a device which costs considerably less than its flagship models. 

The design is a key focus for this phone and - just like the 11 Lite - it features a really slim body: just 7.29mm thin, and it weighs 173g. That means, roughly the same weight as an iPhone 13, in a body that's a few millimetres thinner than Apple's popular device. 

Just like the previous generation, it also ships in some attractive pastel colours: Lite Green and Lite Pink, as well as the usual black model for those who want something a bit more "sensible". 

As for specs, it's got some impressive features for a phone in this price range. On the front, there's a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that's certified for both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, features up to 120Hz refresh rates and 240Hz touch sampling. 

This impressive-sounding panel is joined by a pair of stereo speakers, equipped with Dolby Atmos spatial audio support. 

Inside you get the Snapdragon 778G platform, which enables 5G support as well as near-flagship performance and is joined by a 4300mAh battery. This may seem a little low, but with 67W fast-charging, we can't imagine battery anxiety being a serious concern. 

As for the triple camera system on the back, that's made up of the 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor in the primary, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a low resolution 2-megapixel camera. 

There will be three variants of the Xiaomi 12 Lite: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, and you can pre-order it from now with a recommended retail price starting at $399 in US Dollars. 

Writing by Cam Bunton.