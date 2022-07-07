(Pocket-lint) - With Xiaomi having launched the Xiaomi 12S series of phones in China - and with those models likely to stay in the Chinese market - all eyes are now turned towards the next global launch.

Rumours suggest we could soon see the Xiaomi 12T Pro make its appearance, and it could be among the first phones to launch using a 200-megapixel camera, likely from Samsung.

Details on the Xiaomi 12T Pro were leaked in a YouTube video (via Twitter), which - as well as speaking about the camera sensor on offer - also mentions other expected specifications.

Those include the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a 256GB storage option and what's claimed to be "the best 120Hz OLED display" in its price range. This price range: somewhere between 13 million and 15 million Vietnamese Dong, that's roughly £460-£540 or $560-$640 in UK/US money.

While among the first, Xiaomi likely won't be along in offering a 200-megapixel camera this year. An 'in the wild' shot of an unreleased Motorola phone earlier in the year also suggests Moto might just beat Xiaomi to market.

Samsung first announced its Isocell HP1 200-megapixel sensor back in September 2021, and has since followed it up with the HP3. And - while Xiaomi and Motorola may be the first to launch one of these sensors in a phone - we're unsure if or when Samsung will use one in its own devices.

While more megapixels doesn't necessarily mean better pictures, particularly in low light, but Samsung's sensor offers the ability to pixel bin, combining groups of pixels to create larger onces when necessary, to pull in more light. The Isocell HP1 is also able to shoot 8K video at 30fps.

The proof of the pudding, as ever, is in the eating. If these phones do launch with the Samsung sensor, we'll finally be able to tell exactly how good these 200-megapixel sensors are

Writing by Cam Bunton.