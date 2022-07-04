(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has lifted the lid on its 12S Series phones, with two of the three new models complementing the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro released earlier this year.

The Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro were announced during the company's 4 July online event and, like the flagship Xiaomi 12S Ultra also launched, come with a camera system "co-engineered" with Leica.

The 12S and 12S Pro are largely similar save for the screen size and rear camera specifications. The standard, smaller model comes with a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro device steps that up to 6.73-inches.

Both run on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and can be spec'ed up to 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM.

The Leica-badged rear camera unit on the 12S offers a 50-megapixel main cam (Sony IMX707), 13-megapixel ultrawide, and 5-megapixel telephoto/macro, whereas the equivalent on the 12S Pro uses 50-megapixel sensors across the board.

The front camera is 32-megapixel and sited behind a hole-punch cutout in top-centre of the display.

The battery inside the 12S is 4,500mAh, with 67W fast charging (wired). The Pro model sports a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging (wired). Both models feature 50W fast wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

The Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro will be on sale in mainland China initially, in white, black, purple and green colour schemes. Details on a global rollout are yet to be revealed.

Writing by Rik Henderson.