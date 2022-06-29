The Black Shark 5S specifications have leaked in full

(Pocket-lint) - The Black Shark 5 gaming phone only launched globally earlier this month, but the Xiaomi subsidiary is already hard at work on its next addition to the lineup.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, it won't be long before we see a Black Shark 5S added to the mix.

The new device will supposedly feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip along with a new SSD storage technology.

It'll have a slightly higher battery capacity of 4,790 mAh and feature the same zippy 120W charging as the 5.

It'll feature a pressure-sensitive 6.67-inch OLED display with a central punch-hole camera. Similar to that found in its predecessor.

The Black Shark 5S is said to have a triple camera array with a 64MP main shooter, though we may see a 5S Pro with the same 108MP sensor as the Black Shark 5 Pro.

Of course, the new model is set to feature the signature pop-up trigger buttons that we loved using on previous Black Shark phones.

All in all, the 5S seems similar to the Black Shark 5, with the main updates being a jump to the latest Snapdragon 8+ processor and some new storage tech.

Given the usual six-month update cycle, we might expect the Black Shark 5S lineup to be announced around September of this year.

Writing by Luke Baker.