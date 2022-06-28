(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has announced the launch date for its next flagship phone range: Xiaomi 12S series will launch on 4 July, and - from the Twitter announcement - it appears you'll be able to stream it on multiple social media platforms.

The teaser image from Xiaomi very clearly features both Xiaomi and Leica's brand, making it clear that this product range will feature the co-branded Leica camera system.

Through its Chinese social media handle on Weibo, Xiaomi has revealed which models will be included in this launch. It will feature three models: Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro and Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

The 12S is a "small high-end flagship", the 12S Pro is essentially an updated 12 Pro and the 12S Ultra is the top tier, ultra premium flagship phone with the best cameras.

In the teaser image alongside this post we see three different phones, where the rear model with the largest camera unit - likely the 12S Ultra - also appears to have a green leather-like finish.

In a separate tweet, the first images of the Leica-branded camera units of the 12 Pro have been revealed, and show the same understated, purposeful design featured on the Xiaomi 12 Pro, but with the Leica moniker stamped on it.

Official first look at Xiaomi 12S Pro pic.twitter.com/titSY4PO6o — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) June 28, 2022

Given the prominence of the Leica branding on the official launch graphic, we'd expect all three phones to feature similar Leica-branded cameras.

As for the rest of the details, those are yet to be revealed. But, thankfully, we don't have all that long to wait until Xiaomi spills the beans.

Writing by Cam Bunton.