Poco F4 launched: Best value phone gets a facelift

(Pocket-lint) - A couple of months after launching the GT version, Poco has launched the regular edition F4. Just like last year, it's powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor, but it comes with a new design.

It seems the decision for going with the Snapdragon 870 again is similar to the motivation for choosing it for 2021's Poco F3: speed, battery efficiency and pricing.

It's joined by either 6GB RAM and 128GB storage or 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and comes equipped with an updated large vapour chamber to ensure it can run at peak performance for long periods without overheating. As with any speedy phone, you also get LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Even the display boasts flagship-like qualities, offering 120Hz refresh rates and 1300 nits peak brightness on the 6.67-inch AMOLED panel, which also features 360Hz touch sampling rates for super responsive interactions with the touchscreen.

It's also joined by stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos to offer what Poco calls "dynamic and crystal-clear sound".

Unlike some of Xiaomi's other recent devices, the Poco F3 doesn't come with support for the company's 120W fast charging. Instead you get 67W charging which can refill the 4500mAh battery in about 38 minutes from flat.

However, the company is confident in its battery's capability to keep going. It can offer up to 10 hours of gaming or 21 hours of video playback according to the press release. We'll be sure to test those claims when it arrives for review.

As for cameras, we're looking at a similar makeup to the Poco F4 GT. There's a primary 64-megapixel sensor joined by the 8-megapixel ultrawide and a low resolution 2-megapixel macro camera.

All of this is packed into a device which has seen a major redesign from the Poco F3. It's much more square in appearance, including the camera housing. It's also just 7.7mm thin, making it one of the thinnest phones released by the company so far.

The phone will be available to buy in three colours: Night Black, Moonlight Silver and Nebula Green. Pricing will depend on when you order it and which variant you go for.

If you're early enough and order between 27 June and 2 July, you'll get the 6GB/128GB version for £279 and the higher capacity 8GB/256GB for £329. If you miss the early bird period it'll be £379 or £429 respectively.

Writing by Cam Bunton.