Redmi Note 12 series could be launched in October 2022

(Pocket-lint) - Redmi is one of the most aggressive smartphone manufacturers, pushing out a number of models under parent-company Xiaomi and appealing to the more affordable end of the market.

The Redmi Note Series is the most interesting of these models, a solid mid-range device that offers great performance and value for money. It also has a rapid refresh cycle, compounded by the fact that it often launches in homeland China before it releases internationally, so it always seems that there's a new version of the Redmi Note about to launch.

This isn't the first we've heard about what's assumed to be the Redmi Note 12 - previously reported that it was passing through certification in April - although that may just be far too early to be the same device.

The Redmi Note 12 is reported to have a triple camera on the rear with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a flat display with a centre punch hole camera, which doesn't sound hugely different to the Redmi Note 11 - of which there are about seven different models.

What we don't know is what will be powering this new handset. It's likely to offer a range of different hardware based on the model, from mid-range Snapdragon to MediaTek's Dimensity hardware.

The suggested timeline of October would fit the launch in China for the Redmi Note 11, but don't expect these handsets to appear in other regions until January 2023.

It's still early days and we expect to hear quite a bit more about this new series of phones before they launch.

Writing by Chris Hall.