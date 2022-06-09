(Pocket-lint) - After a successful launch in China in March, the Black Shark 5 gaming phone series is now available to global markets.

Comprising the standard Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro, the range shares several specifications but the processing and cameras are different.

Each features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The touch sampling rate is 720Hz. There are magnetic pop-up trugger buttons too.

They are both dual SIM and 5G, and sport 4,650mAh batteries. The brand's JoyUI 13 Android layer comes preinstalled (which is based on Xiaomi's MIUI.

However, the Black Shark 5 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor from Qualcomm, whereas the standard model contains the Snapdragon 870.

Graphics differ as well, with the 5 Pro featuring Adreno 730 and the 5 Adreno 650.

There's a larger RAM option for the 5 Pro, which can be spec'ed up to 16GB of LPDDR5 (6400MHz) memory and 256GB of storage.

The standard Black Shark 5 comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 (5500MHz) of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Both have a triple-lens camera system on the rear, although the Pro has a 108-megapixel main cam, 13-megapixel ultra-wide, and 5-megapixel macro. The standard 5 splits that as 64-megapixel, 13-megapixel, 2-megapixel,

Each of the phones share the same front camera spec - 16-megapixel.

Pricing for the Black Shark 5 starts at £439 / $549 / €549, while the Black Shark 5 Pro starts at £639 / $799 / €799.

Writing by Rik Henderson.