(Pocket-lint) - The Xiaomi 12 series is the company's latest numbered phone range and - so far - includes the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X. However, it's not stopping there.

Xiaomi is expected to add the god-tier Xiaomi 12 Ultra to the mix. And - if specs matter to you - this could be the MIUI phone to get in 2022, because the rumoured specs make for some mouth-watering reading.

The next ultra premium phone from Xiaomi has leaked yet again, and this time in the form of high quality digital renders which leave nothing to the imagination.

These published renders show a device with a large curved display with skinny bezels and a tiny punch-hole selfie camera. It also shows a phone with a huge rear camera unit.

In general terms, the camera unit looks similar to what's on the back of the Honor Magic 4 Pro, except there are seven lens cutouts in total including a variety of lenses and sensors, plus the LED flash.

In terms of spec, it's expected those cameras will include a 50-megapixel primary, 48-megapixel ultrawide and 48-megapixel periscope zoom as well as some additional sensors.

As for the aforementioned display, that's claimed to be 6.6-inches of AMOLED gloriousness. It's a 1440 x 3200 resolution 20:9 ratio panel with support for 1 billion colours, 120Hz refresh rates and HDR10+. Peak brightness reaches as high as 1700 nits, which will make it one of the brightest phone displays on the market.

The design materials match the specifications in being high end too. It's claimed it will feature a ceramic back in combination with the usual front glass and aluminium frame.

As is usual for leaks like this, the source is @OnLeaks, this time in collaboration with Zouton, but sadly don't include details on the battery capacity or charging abilities.

Using the Xiaomi 12 Pro as a benchmark however we can likely expect to see the 120W fast charging included, and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The phone is expected to launch over the next month at some point with a retail price set around $1350 USD.

Writing by Cam Bunton.