(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi's 12 series of phones is about to get a new addition - according to a recent leak - which means we could finally get an answer to the question "where is this year's 'Lite' model?"

Live photos of the product in hand show what is claimed to be the Xiaomi 12 Lite and - just like the Mi 11 Lite from 2021 - it shows a phone that's slimmer and more squared-off than the rest of the Xiaomi 12 series.

The device in hand has completely flat edges and a flat back, but with a camera housing design that clearly marks it as part of the Xiaomi 12 family. It also has surprisingly skinny bezels all the way around the display.

To our eyes, it does look a little thicker than the Xiaomi 11 Lite, but it still looks like a pretty thin device, and that will undoubtedly be a big part of its appeal. Let's just hope it comes in a few more interesting colours too, not just 'grey'. (We have a soft spot for the green Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite).

The leak was originally shared on Weibo, and was then picked up on Twitter by @TechnoAnkit1, who also posted a tweet with some of the expected specifications.

It's claimed the display on the front will be a 6.55-inch full HD+ resolution OLED display with Dolby Vision support and 120Hz refresh rates. Internally, it'll be powered by the Snapdragon 778 processor and will feature 67W fast wired charging.

Other specs include a 108-megapixel primary camera, joining two more sensors of unknown specification, plus a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front punched into the top of the display.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion · 28 April 2022

Writing by Cam Bunton.